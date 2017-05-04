Permanent Web, Stock, Social, Sheriff
04/17/17 
Attempt Residential Burglary- 26100 block of Abdale Street, person(s) unknown damaged the victim’s front door dead bolt in an attempt to gain entry into the location. No entry was made.

Residential Burglary- 18000 block of Grace Lane, person(s) unknown made entry into the victim’s residence by means unknown and stole a gun, camera, and other electronic equipment.

Vehicle Burglary- Jakes Way at Eleanor Circle, person(s) unknown smashed the front passenger window and stole $2.00 in coins.

04/18/17
Residential Burglary- 19800 block of Terri Drive, one suspect was arrested after he was seen inside the victim’s garage attempting to steal beer. The suspect ran away, but was detained and arrested a short distance from the victim’s residence.

Grand Theft- 17700 block of Sierra Highway, person(s) unknown stole the fog lights from the victim’s vehicle.

04/19/17 
Robbery- 19300 block of Golden Valley Road, three suspects were arrested after they attempted to steal store items from a business near the above location. When confronted by loss prevention, one suspect pulled a knife in a dispute over the stolen merchandise. The suspect ran away to a nearby vehicle and sped off with loss prevention following in their vehicle. Deputies responded and arrested all three suspects in the vehicle.

04/20/17 
Grand Theft Auto- Gilbert Drive and Podd Court, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s vehicle which was parked near the above location.

Shoplifting- 19100 block of Golden Valley Road, a suspect was seen walking into a business near the above location and selecting a bicycle from a display rack. The suspect walked out of the store making no attempt to pay for the item.

04/21/17 
Vehicle Burglary- 26400 block of Golden Valley Road, person(s) unknown stole the victim’s car keys from her gym bag and burglarized her vehicle by taking her wallet containing numerous credit cards.

