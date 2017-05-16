News release issued by the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation.

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation recently awarded seven scholarships to local Hart District seniors whose personal goals, college major and declared career path indicate future success in a field related to education.

The Recipients of the 2017 Baker Family SCV Education Foundation scholarships recipients will share $15,000 in scholarship dollars.

“This is the 29th year the Foundation has awarded scholarships. In total, we have provided future educators $200,000 in scholarships to support their dream,” Executive Director Jackie Hartmann said. “The SCV Education Foundation is proud to invest in the educators of the future. We are honored to award the Baker family scholarships to these incredible young women and are grateful that they have chosen to teach as a career path. Hopefully, each of them will be back in Santa Clarita teaching in the not so distant future.”

Caitlin Gutierrez was the top scholarship recipient and received $4,000.

She is graduating from Canyon HS and will be attending the University of San Diego where she will major in Human Development, Math and Science. She plans to pursue a Multiple Subject Teaching Credential.

Other scholarship recipients, who completed an application process and interview screening, were awarded scholarships ranging from $750 – $3,000 are:

Grace Daucher from Hart HS will be attending Sonoma State where she will major in Liberal Studies before earning an Elementary Teaching credential.

Noelle Ferrante a soon to be graduate of Saugus HS will study Education at Cal Lutheran.

Jennifer Heinrich from Valencia HS plans to attend CSUN and pursue a career as a Special Education teacher.

Alisha Oberg who is graduating from Academy of the Canyons, will begin her career studying Early Childhood Education at College of the Canyons.

Chandler Smith, a senior at Hart HS plans to pursue her degree in Liberal Studies at San Diego State.

Madelyn Young, who is attending Hart HS, has been accepted to study Elementary Education at US Berkeley.

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was founded in 1995 to foster relationships between businesses, schools, the community, educators and youth to enrich public school education and promote appreciation for public school education in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In support of these goals, the Education Foundation sponsors several annual events and programs to foster and support excellence in education for students of Santa Clarita Valley.