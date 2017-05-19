There’s no malicious intent behind tabling the Los Angeles County Supervisors agenda item to renew the contract for school resource officers, according to representatives from Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.

In fact, it’s just the opposite. Barger wanted to ensure she was there to vote on the item, but will be in Washington D.C. on a trip when the item was initially on the agenda, Justice Deputy for Barger’s office Stephanie English said.

“Supervisor Barger did not want to miss a chance to represent something so important to the fifth district,” English said.

The supervisor will be in D.C. to advocate for transportation on May 23 when the item was initially on the agenda.

Barger supports the contracts for deputies “enthusiastically,” her Communications Deputy Tony Bell said.

The purpose of the vote is to renew the contract for sheriff’s deputies on school campuses. The county is not responsible for the funding of the officers, the schools or school districts are.

“The funding is not the issue,” English said. “It’s a win-win.”

According to English, having the deputies on campuses is valuable for safety and relationship building with children, families and campus staff and faculty. Often, deputies will go to students’ club meetings, sporting events, after school activities and school dances, she said, so students bond with them while they ensure public safety.

“The school deputies are a phenomenal resource,” English said. “These relationships are so positive. They engage with them and get to really know that resource officer.”

Four of the five county districts have deputies on school campuses, she cited.

L.A. County’s Board of Supervisors will vote on the item on May 30.

