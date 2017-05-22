A Florida group home worker was arrested this past weekend on suspicion of assaulting her daughter with a deadly weapon – a wine-filled wine glass.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to domestic violence call about 7:45 p.m. Saturday on the 14300 block of Rushmore Court, SCV Sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller told The Signal Monday.

The home is near Mammoth Lane, in the area of Shadow Pines Boulevard,

“The mother (suspect), who used to live at residence, came by to retrieve some property,” Miller said. “A verbal altercation ensued between her and the victim (daughter).

The victim asked the suspect to leave, and she refused.

“The suspect threw a wine glass, full of wine, at the victim,” Miller said. “The glass hit the daughter in the face, shattering and cutting the victim on the arms and hand.”

Deputies arrested Alison Driggs, 43, of Palm Harbor, Florida, for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, a felony.

