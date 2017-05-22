Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to attend a public hearing Wednesday and weigh in on a plan to build close to 300 homes, 17 apartment buildings and half a dozen “multi-family” buildings for seniors in the Northlake area of Castaic.

The public hearing takes place in the multi-purpose room at the Northlake Hills Elementary School on 32545 Ridge Route Road in Castaic, beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone concerned about the development’s “unavoidable impacts” such as traffic, noise and air quality is urged to attend by officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning.

Regional planners arranged the hearing in an effort to consider testimony from the SCV public about the development’s anticipated impact on the environment overlooking Grasshopper Canyon and the intermittent stream that runs through it.

Their report – called a Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Report – is under public review until June 15 with the public hearing arranged as part of that process.

The Northlake project area lies sandwiched between Castaic Lake and Interstate 5, along Ridge Route Road.

Earlier this month regional planners approved the construction of the project.

Phase One of a two-part housing development called the Northlake Specific Plan Project was given the green light by planners of the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning late last month.

Northlake – once eyed as the site of the Castaic High School – takes in about 1,330 acres between Interstate 5 and Castaic Lake, north of Castaic.

The housing project’s first phase involves developing 720 acres. The second phase is expected to develop 610 acres.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt