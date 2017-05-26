A head-on collision between a pick-up truck and a small sedan occurred sometime after 5 p.m., according to reports from two witnesses.

The accident left one of the drivers trapped, witness and freelance photographer, Rick McClure, told The Signal.

Both the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the accident on Haskell Canyon Road and Bobwhite Circle in Saugus.

One person was quickly extricated from a vehicle and transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Trauma Center, McClure reported. Their condition is unknown.

Sheriffs blocked northbound traffic on Haskell Canyon Road.

The accident was being investigated by Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Dept.

The cause of the crash is unknown.