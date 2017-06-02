A dozen suspected criminals including one woman were arrested Thursday night as local sheriff’s deputies keep their promise to carry out more “suppression patrols.”

The Santa Clarita Valley SheriffStation’s relatively new strategy designed to address crime issues in specific parts of the city which proved successful last month, proved successful once again.

Deputies carried out a crime suppression operation Thursday night in parts of Newhall, Canyon Country, and Saugus.

The operation was designed to address crime issues in specific parts of the city, sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller, wrote in a report she posted on the station’s Facebook page.

The team of deputies and sergeants contacted numerous members of the community and engaged them in conversation regarding their neighborhood concerns, she reported.

Business owners were also contacted and had their concerns addressed.

Miller quotes Sgt. Jeffrey Martin saying deputies assured the citizens that the station was responding to their concerns and will continue to take a proactive approach to fighting crime.

Martin, according to Miller, said: “The citizens were appreciative of the station’s response, and encouraged by the high visibility the team brought to the operation.”

As a result of the operation, 12 persons were arrested – one woman, 11 men – on suspicion of charges ranging from drug possession and sales to weapons charges.

One individual was arrested with a large quantity of methamphetamine with the intent to sell. Another suspect wanted for a burglary was located and arrested.

Last month, deputies carried out “suppression patrols” in response to a rash of overnight commercial burglaries.

Deputies made at least three arrests and halted what they believe to have been a continuing crime trend.

In reporting the success of May’s “suppression patrols” directive, Miller said last week: “The SCV Sheriff’s station plans to continue with the “suppression patrols,”

