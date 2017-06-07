The Santa Clarita Fourth of July Parade kicks off bright and early on Independence Day this year, promising two marching bands, equestrian units, vintage cars and lots of entries from Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, adult service clubs and others set on joining a home town parade to celebrate America’s independence.

The entry deadline is Thursday, June 15, and for the first time the 84-year-old red-white-and-blue event will accept entries only online.

To submit an entry, just visit scvparade.com, where you will find entry forms, liability waivers, parade rules, a route map and other information designed to make the parade enjoyable for all.

This year’s specific theme is “The Emblems of the Land I Love,” said parade Chairwoman Linda Storli-Koontz. The line from the song “You’re a Grand Old Flag” was chosen to illustrate the unity of the nation reflected in its Declaration of Independence, approved by Congress on July 4, 1776, Storli-Koontz said.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. in front of William S. Hart Park.