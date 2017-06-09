News release issued by the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Twenty eight students from Golden Oak Adult School received their high school diplomas on Thursday at a ceremony held at La Mesa Junior High School.

The ceremony included speeches by two graduates and an address by William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board member Dr. Cherise Moore, who served at one time as the interim principal of the school.

The event also featured a rose ceremony during which students could honor someone who had a positive impact on their success.

“I feel so accomplished and know I can do so much more with my life now that I have my high school diploma,” graduate Mercedes Gerken said.

Special Guests included California State Assemblyman Dante Acosta, Mayor Pro Tem and City Council Member Laurene Weste, and Kris Hough, Field Representative for State Senator Scott Wilk, each presenting the students with certificates.

“This commencement ceremony was an inspirational celebration of fortitude, hard work and dedication,” Principal Jodie Hoffman said.

The mission of Golden Oak Adult School is to meet the educational needs of the community by empowering learners with academic, career, and technological skills, preparing them for post-secondary education, today’s changing workforce, and civic and community involvement.