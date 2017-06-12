The Cincinnati Reds drafted Stevenson Ranch resident Hunter Greene with the No. 2 overall pick in Monday’s MLB First-Year Player draft.

Greene attended the draft – hosted in Secaucus, New Jersey, and broadcast on MLB Network – with his family.

He posted a .75 ERA in five outings as a senior pitcher for Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks this season.

He hit .324 with six home runs and 28 RBIs while playing a slick shortstop.

MLB teams were reportedly more interested in him as a pitcher, though, the position at which his fastball has been clocked as high as 102 miles per hour.

Greene is the fifth player from the Santa Clarita Valley to be drafted in the MLB First-Year Player Draft’s first round.

In 1977, Hart grad Tad Venger went to the Reds with pick No. 24.

The Royals took Hart’s Mike Montgomery with the 36th pick in 2008.

Saugus High grad Roger Salkeld went No. 3 in 1989 to the Mariners; Hart grad and UCLA star Trevor Bauer went No. 3 to the Diamondbacks in 2011.