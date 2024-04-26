Deputies: Baby transported to Henry Mayo after being found not breathing 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies escorted Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday evening following reports of a baby found not breathing, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

Deputies were dispatched to the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue at approximately 7:27 p.m. on Thursday, Jensen said. They then helped escort the baby to the hospital, and the baby was doing well at that time, Jensen said. 

Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Fire Department confirmed that one transport was made to a local hospital from the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue but could not confirm the status of the patient transported or the nature of the call. 

There is no additional information as of this story’s publication. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

