Deputies: Baby transported to Henry Mayo after being found not breathing 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies escorted Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday evening following reports of a baby found not breathing, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were dispatched to the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue at approximately 7:27 p.m. on Thursday, Jensen said. They then helped escort the baby to the hospital, and the baby was doing well at that time, Jensen said.

Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Fire Department confirmed that one transport was made to a local hospital from the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue but could not confirm the status of the patient transported or the nature of the call.

There is no additional information as of this story’s publication.