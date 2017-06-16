Fire officials made quick work of a small brush fire that broke out on Placerita Canyon Road at 1:50 p.m. Friday.

Named the “Bear Fire,” the brush fire burned a total of ¾ acres, according to Fire Inspector Richard Licon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

At 2:32 p.m., officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest had 99 percent of the brush fire contained and a hose line drawn all the way around it, according to Licon.

Placerita Canyon resident Scott Alexander said he flagged down a fire crew who was driving by the area right after the brush fire broke out.

“It was a downed power line… and the flames got to like 20 feet in 2 minutes or 3 minutes,” said Alexander, who saw the fire ignite as he was leaving for lunch.

Alexander said the crew was able to call in the incident right away so others could help on scene.

“They were here within seconds, literally seconds,” he said. “Thank you for helping save my house again for the fourth time. I’m grateful to all the fire fighters.”

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported as a result of the brush fire.

