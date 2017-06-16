06/05/17

Assault – 23700 Newhall Ave., Newhall, the suspect was arrested by for assault with a hammer.

Commercial Burglary – 23900 Newhall Ave., Newhall, person(s) unknown forced entry into the business and stole numerous tools.

06/07/17

Commercial Burglary -24300 Main St., Newhall, person(s) unknown forced entry into the business and stole numerous tool.

06/10/17, Saturday

Vehicle Burglary – 24800 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Person(s) unknown shattered the victim’s rear window and stole items.

06/11/17

Commercial Burglary – 23900 Lyons Ave., Newhall, person(s) unknown forced entry into the business’s outside attached restroom. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Grand Theft – 23700 Valle Del Oro, Newhall, the victim believes her roommates stole money from her while she was in the hospital.