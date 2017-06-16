06/05/17
Assault – 23700 Newhall Ave., Newhall, the suspect was arrested by for assault with a hammer.
Commercial Burglary – 23900 Newhall Ave., Newhall, person(s) unknown forced entry into the business and stole numerous tools.
06/07/17
Commercial Burglary -24300 Main St., Newhall, person(s) unknown forced entry into the business and stole numerous tool.
06/10/17, Saturday
Vehicle Burglary – 24800 Newhall Ave., Newhall
Person(s) unknown shattered the victim’s rear window and stole items.
06/11/17
Commercial Burglary – 23900 Lyons Ave., Newhall, person(s) unknown forced entry into the business’s outside attached restroom. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.
Grand Theft – 23700 Valle Del Oro, Newhall, the victim believes her roommates stole money from her while she was in the hospital.