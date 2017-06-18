Tylr Clunich watched his son’s face light up as his little one approached the garbage truck.

“He just loves trucks, he’s a fanatic,” he said.

Clunich was the same way when he was little. He would watch those big vehicles drive up and down his street.

“I’d follow them and I think it’s just fascinating,” he said. “Something that big blows your mind.”

On Sunday, Clunich relived his fascination as he watched two-year-old Lincoln Clunich at the Touch-A-Truck event.

More than 3,000 people braved the heat Saturday morning and attended Touch-A-Truck at Central Park.

The even was organized by the SCV Senior Center, but organizations such as Los Angeles County Fire, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, California Highway Patrol, the City of Santa Clarita and others came together to provide a fun day for families.

“You see all of these vehicle driving around all the time through the community,” said Jennifer De Haven, executive assistant at the senior center and event coordinator.

“But this gives you an opportunity to climb on them and touch them and talk to the people that drive them.”

On top of countless vehicles, other organizations provided jumpers, an ice box and food. Hundreds of free ice creams were given out by the Sheriff’s Foundation so families could finish the event with a sweet treat.

This is the fifth anniversary of Touch-A-Truck,and the senior center has kept up the tradition of holding the event right before Father’s Day, with free admission for fathers.

Dan Lazarovits took advantage of the holiday deal and brought his family out from Sherman Oaks to the event.

“That’s the draw of Santa Clarita,” he said. “The family atmosphere that it brings.”

All proceeds will go to support the SCV Senior Center.