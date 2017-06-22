California Highway Patrol officers are looking for a motorcyclist suspected in an incident of road rage Wednesday morning which sparked a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person injured and taken to the hospital.

The traffic collision happened Wednesday about 5:45 a.m. at Newhall Avenue as commuters made their way down the southbound lanes of Highway 14, CHP Officer Josh Greengard told The Signal Thursday.

A motorist in a Nissan was traveling southbound on the highway in the car pool lane, Greengard said.

At the same time, a motorcyclist operating a “Harley Davidson type” of motorcycle was also traveling southbound, also inside the car pool lane, to the left of the Nissan, he said.

A third motorist, driving a Cadillac, was traveling on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 in the lane next to the car pool lane.

The motorcyclist and Nissan driver “engaged in an altercation within the HOV lane on southbound SR-14, at Newhall Avenue,” Greengard said.

“From the road rage incident, the Nissan (driver) lost control of the vehicle where it collided into the center divider. After hitting the divider, the Nissan was deflected into southbound traffic #2 lane (next to the car pool lane) and broadsided the Cadillac, which caused it to overturn,” he said.

The motorcyclist fled the scene, Greengard said.

The driver of the Cadillac suffered moderate injuries from the crash and was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Any info or witnesses the public may have, we encourage them to call the CHP Newhall Area office at 661-294-5540.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt