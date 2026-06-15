68% of LA County high school students eligible for CalKIDS scholarships  

News release

As high school seniors across Los Angeles County make college and career decisions, CalKIDS is encouraging students and families to check whether scholarship funds have already been set aside in their names.

Approximately 68% of public high school students in Los Angeles County are eligible for a CalKIDS Scholarship worth up to $1,500, with more than $465 million in scholarship funds available countywide, according to a news release from the program.

Administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board under the California State Treasurer’s Office, CalKIDS provides scholarships to eligible California public school students to help pay for college or career training. Funds can be used at accredited colleges, universities, community colleges, trade schools, and vocational programs for qualified educational expenses, including tuition and fees, books and supplies, certain room and board, and computer equipment. Students, their parents, or guardians must claim their CalKIDS Scholarship Account in order to use the funds.

“CalKIDS represents California’s investment in the promise and potential of our students,” State Treasurer Fiona Ma said in the release. “These scholarships send a powerful message to families across our state: We believe in our young people, we are investing in their future, and we want every student to know that college or career training is within reach.”

Through the WebGrants 4 Students portal, school counselors now have access to data that can identify eligible students in grades 9-12 and support direct outreach. The partnership helps connect more students to CalKIDS Scholarships and the financial support available to help them take the next step after high school, the release said.

“This innovative partnership is transforming how millions of California students access the resources that make college possible. Students can now claim their CalKIDS Account and applying for financial aid more seamlessly,” CSAC Executive Director Daisy Gonzales said in the release. “We’re removing barriers at the exact moment that students are making decisions about their future, which can influence whether a student enrolls, persists, and ultimately graduates while addressing basic needs.”

To check eligibility and claim a CalKIDS Scholarship, students need their Statewide Student Identifier, or SSID, which can typically be found on a school report card or transcript, or by asking a school counselor. Once they have their SSID, students and families can visit CalKIDS.org to check eligibility and, if eligible, follow the steps to claim their scholarship.