Hart's Trever Coogan (69) smiles as he heads for first base during a baseball game against Canyon at Hart on Monday, June 25, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

In Hart High’s 3-0 VIBL summer league win over Canyon at Hart, Josh Cerpa’s game was both patient and urgent.

At the plate, where he went 3-for-4, he was the former.

“In a high-paced game like this, it’s all about mental game,” Cerpa said. “You really have to be patient. That’s how you’re going to be successful in this game.”

After the Indians scored on an error in the third inning, offense from both teams was silent until the sixth inning, thanks to Cerpa.

MORE: West Ranch baseball rides offense, survives defense

His two-run double put Hart up 3-0.

“He gave me a first-pitch curveball, he was throwing me down the middle and outside, so I was kind of expecting something inside … that was the pitch I wanted to hit,” said Cerpa.

Defensively, at third base, the rising senior was alert and ready, evidenced by a reaching catch for a fly out in the sixth inning and a low catch of a speedy ground ball that resulted in a ground out.

Canyon’s Aydyn Litz (13) watches his hit during a baseball game at Hart on Monday, June 25, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

 

“Your veterans are supposed to be leaders and guys who play the hardest,” said Hart coach Jim Ozella. “So you know, in regards to that, he’s a guy who is a returning guy who used to show everybody, all the young guys, especially, how to play the game.”

Canyon pitcher Anthony Santillan threw six innings for 70 pitches. A bright spot for the Cowboys.

“We’ve got good pitching, we’re in ball games because we’re throwing strikes and we’re playing some defense,” said Canyon coach Drew Peterson. “But offensively, you’ve got to score runs to win ball games and we’re not doing that.”

Hart’s pitching corps consisted of Bryce Collins and Destin Ray, who each threw for three innings, in addition to Ryan Carolan, who pitched in the seventh.

“We have a lot of relievers, good relievers,” Cerpa said. “We have a lot of good starters that I think are going to brighten up once our season starts, but we’re looking pretty good right now.”

Hart continues its VIBL schedule at Saugus on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Canyon will be away at Burbank at 7 p.m.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Haley Sawyer
Haley Sawyer
https://www.clippings.me/haleymsawyer
A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and primarily covers Football, boys basketball, girls soccer and girls golf for The Signal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.