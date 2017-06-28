News release issued by College of the Canyons.

After reviewing the College of the Canyons’ Midterm Report, the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) Western Association of Schools and Colleges has confirmed that the college has continued to meet accreditation standards, eligibility requirements, and commission policies, since the college’s fall 2014 accreditation.

“The Commission finds that the College has sustained the work accomplished since the last comprehensive evaluation and has maintained compliance with Standards,” said Richard Winn, ACCJC interim president, in an official letter to the college.

The Midterm Report detailed how the college has implemented its own plans for self-improvement, which were outlined in an Institutional Self-Evaluation Report in 2014. It also included data from annual reports and a trend analysis of college-set standards for student achievement.

“This was an amazing team effort, which is reflective of the high standards, commitment to quality and the focus on student success exhibited by everyone at College of the Canyons on a daily basis,” said COC Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “Many special thanks and congratulations go to the Accreditation Steering Committee and our Accreditation Liaison Officer, Dr. Jerry Buckley, for their leadership and attention to detail.”

COC will receive a comprehensive accreditation review in spring 2022.