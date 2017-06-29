William S. Hart Union High School District announced this afternoon that Carl Grissom will be the next Saugus varsity baseball coach.

Grissom has been coaching the Saugus VIBL summer team and previously coached the freshman team in 2015.

A graduate of Quartz Hill High School, Grissom played college baseball at Pierce College. His son, Tyler, played for Saugus and now plays at Los Angeles Mission College. His other son, Hewitt, currently plays for the Centurions.

“This summer, I have been given the honor of coaching the Saugus Varsity baseball team, and it has been a very rewarding experience,” Grissom said in a written statement.

“I have received a lot of support from the families and the Santa Clarita

Community. I have formed a bond with the boys that will be forever remembered, and I am happy to know that these bonds will grow as we push forward with the years to come.”