Residents take advantage of free hazardous waste disposal

Local residents converged upon the College of the Canyons parking lot last weekend for a free hazardous waste and e-waste disposal event. The Countywide Household Hazardous and E-Waste Roundup Program is brought to residents by the county of Los Angeles and presented by county Public Works and the county Sanitation Districts in cooperation with the city of Santa Clarita. Residents had the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste such as antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides, home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles, universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones. The roundups are held periodically. For more information on the program, contact county Public Works at (888) CLEAN LA or CleanLA.com.

Photo gallery and video by Oscar Sol/The Signal