Solar panel installation causes rift between residents and management

By Gina Ender

Last update: Wednesday, June 28th, 2017

The hills behind Canyon View Estates mobile home park are quickly becoming covered with solar panels.

According to the managing partner, Kerry Seidenglanz, the project is being done with the residents’ best interest in mind. To some residents, however, these panels could lead to environmental and health problems.

It all started three months ago, according to resident of 18 years Geri Brown.

Vegetation was removed on the hillside and solar panels were coming in by the truckload. She had not been notified of any panels until they were already being installed, she said.

According to Seidenglanz, the hillside was being cleared to make room for solar panels before residents were notified, but the panels had not gone in yet.

After residents questioned why the hills were being cleared, a letter was hand delivered to each resident’s home, Seidenglanz said.

On a letter dated February 8 and signed by “management,” he explained the reason for the removal of the trees, saying it would be more cost effective and environmentally friendly. And there’s no cost to the residents, he said.

Susan Turner, Brown’s neighbor and resident of 17 years, said she fears the panels will lead to radiation and increased heat and fires during the summer, as well as flooding, landslides and electrocution during the rainy season.

During the Bouquet Canyon fire several years ago, it was the hillside that prevented the mobile home parks from being burned, Turner said. The added electrical wiring is going to make fires more difficult to extinguish, she said.

Before the hillside was cleared, it used to be beautiful, according to Turner. Instead of clearing the hills, Turner said she would have been happy to put solar panels on her roof.

Prior to solar panels being installed on the hillside of Canyon View Estates, the hills were covered in vegetation. Courtesy of Susan Turner.

Seidenglanz, however, said he never received a question from a resident asking for panels to be put on roofs.

Residents planned to host a meeting Wednesday, June 28 to discuss filing a complaint and hiring an attorney to fight for compensation.

Seidenglanz told the Signal he would have been happy to attend the Wednesday meeting, but wasn’t invited.

Brown said she did not even think to invite Seidenglanz to the meeting because she figured he would not come. If he did come, she said she’d be elated.

Residents have tried to meet with him before “to no avail,” she said.

Vegetation was removed from the hillside next to Canyon View Estates to make way for solar panels. Courtesy of Susan Turner.

Concerns

With regards to the fire, flood and health issues raised about the panels themselves, however, Seidenglanz states residents don’t need to be concerned.

If there are any issues concerning the panels, he said, the park is completely covered by insurance. He also said solar panels do not create fires and they would not be more detrimental than vegetation would be during a fire.

Solar panels are not a threat to health, otherwise they would not be put in schools, he said.

Regarding the panels being an eyesore, Seidenglanz said he does not believe they are any worse than the weeds and vegetation that preceded them.

According to Evan Gerberding, Communications Director for the California Department of Housing and Community, who approved the permit for the panels, there was no reason for the DHC to deny the permit because they did not see a health and safety issue when they were reviewing the request.

“We are very concerned about the safety of residents in mobile home parks,” Gerberding said. “If we had seen this as a safety concern, we wouldn’t have approved it.”

The department will now send out an inspector to determine if there are any health or safety concerns, she said.

About the author

Gina Ender

Gina Ender

Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.

  • Ron Bischof

    “Residents planned to host a meeting Wednesday, June 28 to discuss filing a complaint and hiring an attorney to fight for compensation.”

    What, precisely, is to be compensated?

    “According to Evan Gerberding, Communications Director for the California Department of Housing and Community, who approved the permit for the panels, there was no reason for the DHC to deny the permit because they did not see a health and safety issue when they were reviewing the request.”

    Do the residents have a factual argument based on objective data?

  • Ron Bischof

    No doubt the aesthetics are far less appealing after the solar panel installation, Bill.

    I question the legal theory that residents who rent space adjacent to property they do not own can control development of property that has been legally permitted by the controlling legal authority.

    They’ll have to prove there’s a health and safety risk to challenge the development. There isn’t a legal right to a pleasant view, right?

    • Janice Spitzer

      Ron,the issue is solar panels on a hill reflecting on the homes,solar on the roof is totally different doesn’t reflect to the back of your home making most of the senior residents that live here concerned we’ll have a mudslide in our back yards.Management claims they pay for our power,not true every month we pay them.This past year all or most of the residents found $400 added to their tax bill for being connected to the city sewers.Management is all about money
      I can’t get the internet provider I want as managgement says no. .It’s against my constitutional rights not to be able to select my internet provider who will get the savings if any from this solar farm,the residents I think not.Management will get huge tax credits from the government.
      So sad and ugly,most of us aren’t in the financial postion to me.I’m almost 82 as are many residents .

      • Ron Bischof

        A “concern” doesn’t necessarily equate to a proven risk, Ms. Spitzer.

        Also, your assertion about a Constitutional right to select an internet service provider isn’t supported by the actual document.

        You rent or lease space for your mobile home, correct? If so, the owner of the property determines what infrastructure is installed on the property subject to legal compliance.

        A rental/lease agreement is a negotiable contract. Did you agree to the terms or propose others more suitable to your preferences?

  • Ron Bischof

    In your mind, what would have been the ideal communication strategy, Ms. “Doe”?

    • RON

      oh maybe try being a person who cares about others, and not being a typical selfish, money grubbing, A_ _ H_ _e

      • Ron Bischof

        Your simplistic response lacks specificity.

  • RON

    I think the biggest problem here. there is no vegetation on the banks to prevent mud slides, due to heavy rain. That is the responsibility for the owner of the property. Just look at what happened in the fire damage areas.