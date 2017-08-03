3.5 magnitude earthquake felt in Castaic
By Christian Monterrosa
Last update: Sunday, August 27th, 2017
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Castaic on Sunday.
The Southern California Earthquake Data Center described it as a minor earthquake at 12:46 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has not received any calls regarding the earthquake or reports of any injuries as of 1:05 p.m.
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Castaic on Sunday.
The Southern California Earthquake Data Center described it as a minor earthquake at 12:46 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has not received any calls regarding the earthquake or reports of any injuries as of 1:05 p.m.
You must be logged in to post a comment.