3.5 magnitude earthquake felt in Castaic

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: Sunday, August 27th, 2017

The Castaic Lake spillway. Katharine Lotze/Signal

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Castaic on Sunday.

The Southern California Earthquake Data Center described it as a minor earthquake at 12:46 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has not received any calls regarding the earthquake or reports of any injuries as of 1:05 p.m.

Click here to post a comment

3.5 magnitude earthquake felt in Castaic

August 27, 2017, 1:15 pm
Add Comment
Christian Monterrosa
The Castaic Lake spillway. Katharine Lotze/Signal

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Castaic on Sunday.

The Southern California Earthquake Data Center described it as a minor earthquake at 12:46 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has not received any calls regarding the earthquake or reports of any injuries as of 1:05 p.m.