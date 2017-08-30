Environmental groups take legal action against Chiquita Canyon Landfill

By Gina Ender

Last update: Wednesday, August 30th, 2017

Former fifth district county supervisor candidate Darrell Park, bottom left, holds up an agreement that he described as one signed 20 years ago regarding the Chiquita Canyon landfill during a press conference and protest at Santa Clarita City Hall on Monday, April 24, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Three Santa Clarita environmental groups have filed litigation regarding Los Angeles County’s approval of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill expansion.

Val Verde Community Association, Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Landfill Compliance and Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE) put in the paperwork for their lawsuit late at night on Thursday, Aug. 24, the last day of the 30-day deadline they could have done so.

“There just isn’t any place to go after there is an approval beside the court,” SCOPE President Lynne Plambeck said to The Signal. “It has to be done.”

The groups cite concerns with the landfill’s effect on air quality, climate change, health, the proximity to schools and the impact on “minority and/or low-income populations.”

Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Landfill Compliance member Jeremiah Dockray emphasized his concern with the health implications of the landfill to those nearby, citing an environmental impact report that said proximity to the landfill exposes residents to cancer, chemicals and pollutants.

“The county needs to protect its residents, especially children, from known pollution,” Dockray said in a statement.

Val Verde residents are “furious” with the approval of the landfill, according to Val Verde Civic Association President Erica Larsen.

“The VVCA community members voted to have us fight this landfill by any means necessary and we intend to,” Larsen said in a statement. “The county should be held accountable for exploiting the low-income minority community of Val Verde.”

Though Plambeck admits the goal of shutting down the landfill may not be achieved with the lawsuit, she hopes it will spur conversation about health risks and the importance of recycling countywide.

While she said she cannot speak for the other organizations, Plambeck said SCOPE is not interested in financial gain from the case.

“For SCOPE, no, it’s not about money,” she said.

The environmental activist said she is a proponent of the higher fees on out of area trash and stricter air monitoring the board approved, but she still wants the dump to close and recycling requirements to be stricter.

“I don’t think there’s a way to get people to change until we say we can’t take it anymore,” Plambeck said.

Since county made their decision, Plambeck said she has not talked to Chiquita Canyon Landfill officials or anyone from the city or county about the landfill. Prior to the appeals hearing, she said she attempted to meet with the Board of Supervisors to no avail.

Gina Ender

Gina Ender

Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.

  • Anthony Breznican

    Good. This is a beautiful valley, and we don’t need or want Chiquita Canyon to expand to become the world’s second largest dump. Can you imagine what that will smell like in 110 degree temperatures like this, wafting over the money? There is no bigger threat to our home values and quality of life than this. Waste Connections should have moved far out into the desert, away from homes and businesses, if they wanted to expand their landfill operation.

  • Brian Richards

    SCOPE suing someone? I’m shocked I tell ya…..

  • Ron Bischof

    Same as it ever was

    Same as it ever was

    Same as it ever was

    Same as it ever was

    Same as it ever was

    Same as it ever was

    Same as it ever was

    Same as it ever was

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98AJUj-qxHI

  • Erica Larsen-Dockray

    Corrections: It is the “Val Verde Civic Association” and this group is a Community Advisory Committee and not an environmental group. Thank you.