City breaks ground on Haskell Canyon Bike Park

Mountain bikers, Santa Clarita City Council members, legislative field representatives and community members gathered Tuesday morning within the Haskell Canyon open space just pass the Santa Clarita Valley Archery Center to break ground on what will be Haskell Canyon Bike Park.

Surrounded by over 720 acres of open space, Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda said he was continually in awe of the valley’s natural beauty and that it has become a place where people can enjoy doing many outdoor activities.

“We’re here today not to just break ground, but to take a major leap forward in expanding the ways our community can experience and be active in Santa Clarita’s incredible open space,” said Miranda.

City of Santa Clarita Council members and local dignitaries toss up dirt during the Haskell Bike Park groundbreaking event on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Once the new bike park is opened, it will be the second bike park in the valley, said Miranda. He added that the park is meant to serve riders of all skill levels.

The park is planned to include more than 15 miles of cross-country climbing and downhill trails. At the core of the park, visitors will be able to find slopestyle lines, downhill jump trails, dual slalom courses, beginner/intermediate and advanced pump tracks, a skills learning zone, event space and convenient parking, said Miranda.

He added that the location of the bike park would provide ideal trail conditions all year round.

“Not only will this project provide a safe and dynamic space for riders in our community, but it will also support our larger goal of making Santa Clarita a premier destination for mountain biking in Southern California,” said Miranda.

Before city officials broke ground on the park, field representatives from local dignitaries spoke about the new addition to the city and commemorated the city’s dedication to community. Shannon Hurst, field representative for Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, also thanked L.A. County Fire Department Station 156 for attending the groundbreaking and for defending the open space while the park is being constructed.

Firefighters from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 156 are recognized during the Haskell Bike Park groundbreaking event on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Members from Crank n’ Stein, a local mountain biking group since 1997, said they have been anxiously anticipating the opening of the bike park for years.

Jim Rollis, a Crank n’ Stein bike rider, said he and his group had been riding through the mountains of Santa Clarita for some time. He said that he was a part of the Santa Clarita Valley Trail Users committee when the idea for the mountain bike park became a conversation.

“It’s nice to see it come to this point, and that’s one of the main reasons why we’re here. It’s to provide and show the support that we’re excited to see it (the park). We’d like to see it get started and developed a little bit more,” said Rollis.

He added that he believed once the park was more developed it would become a more central location for the mountain bike riding community. From beginners to high school teams to the more experienced riders, Rollis said it would be a place for people to come and enjoy.

Crank n’ Stein, a local mountain biking group since 1997, enjoy the atmosphere during the Haskell Bike Park groundbreaking event on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“You’ve got mountain views, you’ve got canyons, you’d be surprised what is back in these canyons as far as scenic views, trees and foliage,” said Rollis.

To him, creating a dedicated space for the sport would bring a lot of new attraction to Santa Clarita. Rollis said it would bring a mix of people who will bring their experiences and ideas that can benefit the community.

Ron Petersen, another Crank n’ Stein bike rider, said he was excited to see younger kids like his 7-year-old grandson enjoy a second local bike park, especially with the parks being on either side of the valley.

Miranda said construction on the bike park was expected to be completed by the winter season.