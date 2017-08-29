Lancaster motorcyclist killed in crash on I-5

By Gina Ender

Last update: Tuesday, August 29th, 2017

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on southbound Interstate 5 near Granada Hills Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 4:24 a.m., a Toyota T100 pickup truck going southbound crashed into the center divider just north of Roxford Street. The driver was not injured.

About four minutes later, a 53-year-old Lancaster resident was riding his Harley Davidson southbound in the HOV lane and hit the Toyota, according to a CHP report.

A passing Los Angeles Police Department unit stopped at the scene at about 4:30 a.m. to the unconscious motorcyclist not breathing, the report states. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead upon the arrival of fire department crews.

The HOV lane and lanes one, two and three were all blocked until 7:45 a.m., leaving morning commuters with only lanes four and five.

Both SR-126 and SR-14 experienced congestion as a result of the I-5 crash.