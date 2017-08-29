Lancaster motorcyclist killed in crash on I-5

By Gina Ender

Last update: Tuesday, August 29th, 2017

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on southbound Interstate 5 near Granada Hills Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 4:24 a.m., a Toyota T100 pickup truck going southbound crashed into the center divider just north of Roxford Street. The driver was not injured.

About four minutes later, a 53-year-old Lancaster resident was riding his Harley Davidson southbound in the HOV lane and hit the Toyota, according to a CHP report.

A passing Los Angeles Police Department unit stopped at the scene at about 4:30 a.m. to the unconscious motorcyclist not breathing, the report states. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead upon the arrival of fire department crews.

The HOV lane and lanes one, two and three were all blocked until 7:45 a.m., leaving morning commuters with only lanes four and five.

Both SR-126 and SR-14 experienced congestion as a result of the I-5 crash.

About the author

Gina Ender

Gina Ender

Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.

  • Blizard W.

    My husband ended up coming up to the scene he said it was awful seeing such a scene. So sad to have to see, hear and read about such a tragedy. So sorry to hear for the loss of the motorcyclist. My thoughts and prayers are with the family . The journey ahead will be long and hard, but stay strong in your endeavor to continue on. That God the Almighty may grant you strength, endurance, comfort and peace “so you may abound in hope through the Holy Spirit.” (Ro.15:13) Treasuring his great accomplishments in your hearts and minds that it may carry you through these difficult moments. https://www.jw.org/en/publications/books/?contentLanguageFilter=en&pubFilter=we&sortBy=1

    • Cristian Origel

      Afternoon, I’m the son who’s hoping your husband has any information regarding the crash. If he witnessed anything he can help us because another witness saw different then what the news reported.

      • Blizard W.

        Hi ok I will talk to him and let u know

        • Cristian Origel

          Great we really appreciate it. God bless

          • Blizard W.

            So sorry wish my husband could of been more of a help he said he didn’t see it happen. When he passed by there it already been around 15 min that it had happened

  • Carol Hadenough

    So sad. May he rest in peace, and may his family find the peace and strength they’ll need to get through this tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with you.

  • Jim Thompson

    Why did the truck hit the center divider… does anyone know, and what about the driver of the truck?

    • Phillip Quezada

      You’re trying to find fault with the truck driver. The cyclist crashed four minutes later. He obviously saw the truck too late. It was 4:30 in the morning.