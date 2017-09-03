Air quality declared unhealthy for all people in SCV

By Signal Staff

Last update: 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES – According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, air quality will be unhealthy for all individuals Pomona Walnut, San Fernando and East and West San Gabriel Valleys and for sensitive individuals in the South San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, San Gabriel Mountains, and Central Los Angeles County on Sunday, September 3. The La Tuna Fire smoke advisory. issued September 2 is still in effect.

Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer, Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in Central Los Angeles County, San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Pomona Walnut and South, East, and West San Gabriel Valleys with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Schools with children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.