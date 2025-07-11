Independence Day Classic sees over 1,200 participants  

A local tradition for over four decades, and a way for runners to burn a few calories before the Fourth of July food feasts, the 41st Independence Day Classic saw over 1,200 participants Friday just before the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade was set to take place.

This year, the three categories were the 5K, which had over 1,000 participants, the Master’s Walk, which was open to all ages, and the Kid’s K, which had a total of 136 runners, said Patrick Downing, this year’s race director. It was the largest turnout the race has ever seen, he added.

The event which was hosted by the Santa Clarita Runners, also raised money for local high schools’ cross-country programs to help students afford their uniforms, equipment and travel expenses for tournaments and competitions, Downing said.

So, not only did runners get a chance to beat their running time or participate in some outdoor activity before indulging on grilled burgers and ice cream, but they also supported local students to prepare for the upcoming competition season.

Approximately $20,000 was raised during the morning athletic event and will be divided among cross country high school programs in the SCV, he added.

What makes the race a local tradition is the number of returners who participate in the race every year, Downing said.

“I was astounded to see that we have a 75% return rate, which is incredible. This has been a Santa Clarita tradition for 41 years, when we asked at registration, ‘Where did you hear about the event?’ Everyone came back saying, ‘Past participant,’” he said.

The Santa Clarita Runners are already evaluating how to improve next year’s race and are ready to welcome newcomers and return to enjoy a run for the 42nd year in a row, Downing said.

Here are the 41st Independence Day Classic top results:

Overall winners

• First: Ryan Painter.

• Second: Michael-Camilo Torres.

• Third: Brint Jr. Laubach.

Top male: Ryan Painter.

Top female: Lexi Fernandez.

Top female 70 years or older:

• First: Kelley Schranz.

• Second: Yoko Eichel.

• Third: Mary Petersen.

Top male 70 years or older:

• First: Ajit Upadhyaya.

• Second: Stephen Neale.

• Third: Peter Porazik.