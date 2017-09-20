Before It’s Too Late: Trailer
By Austin Dave
Last update: 1 min ago
Before It’s Too Late is The Signal’s six-part video series taking a unique snapshot into the lives of those severely impacted by the Santa Clarita Valley’s drug atmosphere.
The series is hosted by addiction expert Cary Quashen of Action Family Counseling and Behavioral Health Unit Director at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
