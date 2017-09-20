Before It’s Too Late: Trailer

By Austin Dave

Last update: 1 min ago

Before It’s Too Late is The Signal’s six-part video series taking a unique snapshot into the lives of those severely impacted by the Santa Clarita Valley’s drug atmosphere.

The series is hosted by addiction expert Cary Quashen of Action Family Counseling and Behavioral Health Unit Director at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Click here to post a comment

Before It’s Too Late: Trailer

1 min ago
Add Comment
Austin Dave

Before It’s Too Late is The Signal’s six-part video series taking a unique snapshot into the lives of those severely impacted by the Santa Clarita Valley’s drug atmosphere.

The series is hosted by addiction expert Cary Quashen of Action Family Counseling and Behavioral Health Unit Director at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

About the author

View All Posts
Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.