Boys & Girls Club alumni mingle and reminisce

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 1 min ago

Jesse Peralta and Laura Peralta, alumni of The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, reminisce as they look through a photo album at the Newhall branch on Saturday during the Alumni Barbecue. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Over 50 years ago, Tom Dierckman was a member of the Boys Club in Shelbyville, Indiana. The organization, now known as The Boys & Girls Club, greatly influenced Dierckman and helped him become the man he is today.

He is now an alumni of the club and has been on the board of directors of The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley for some 25 years as a means of giving back.

“This is an opportunity to give something back and I’ve been involved ever since,” he said.

Dierckman was one of dozens of alumni who met at the Newhall branch of the club on Saturday for the Alumni Barbecue. Old friends got the opportunity to mingle and reminisce about past times.

Gabby DeLeon and Adam Pez mingle during the Alumni Barbecue at the Newhall branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

“The alumni barbecue is kind of like a family reunion,” said Matthew Nelson, the CEO of The Boys & Girls Club of SCV. “We want to keep them connected with the club.”

The Boys & Girls Club has become an important fixture in many people’s lives. In fact, 22-year-old Jeremy O’Brien says the club gave him a sense of belonging. He was enthusiastic to see all his old friends from his days of being a youth in the Boys & Girls Club as well.

“It brings back memories,” he said.

Malia Peralta plays with pool balls during the Alumni Barbecue at the Newhall branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
