Cocktails on the Roof raises more than $45,000 for Hart District

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The WiSH Education Foundation raised more than $45,000 for the William S. Hart Union High School District following its third annual Cocktails on the Roof event Aug. 25.

Hosted on the roof of the Macy’s Parking Garage, the event included a DJ with a large dance area, private and public lounges, lots of food and martini glasses for sampling.

According to the WiSH Education Foundation, the event was created to showcase the bar programs of local restaurants and bring in single spirit vendors.

All of the money raised from the event will go to benefit the more than 23,000 students in the Hart District.

“Because of you, WiSH raised over $45,000 in just three hours, allowing us to make a significant difference for school programs this year,” wrote WiSH Executive Director Amy Daniels in a letter to the event’s vendors. “For this academic year, our funding focus is STEAM with an emphasis on the ARTS, and we appreciate your involvement in helping us reach for higher goals.”

Daniels also noted that the event raised $11,000 more than it did the previous year.