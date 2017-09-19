Collision with deer sparks 3-car crash near Central Park

By Jim Holt

A young deer was struck by a motorist near Central Park Tuesday morning sparking a three-car traffic collision.

The incident happened about 8:30 a.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road, between Centurion Way and Central Park.

“A car hit a deer on Bouquet,” Lt. Doug Mohroff of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

Motorists who saw the collision stopped abruptly, causing a small pile-up near Central Park.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash at 8:33 a.m., Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron said.

“This was a three vehicle collision,” he said, noting none of the people shaken up in the crash was taken to the hospital.

Some of the people who witnessed the deer being hit ran to its aid and tried to help it.

