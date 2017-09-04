County to settle for $650,000 for trip and fall accident at Castaic Lake

By Gina Ender

An alleged trip and fall accident at the Castaic Lake Recreation Area will result in $650,000 for the plaintiff, according to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors agenda set for Tuesday.

In July 2012, 78-year-old Emma Hakobyan claimed to have suffered injuries from tripping on the edge of a concrete pad in the picnic area when she stood up from a picnic table at Castaic Lake.

The County Claims Board recommended the Board of Supervisors authorize a full settlement “due to the risks and uncertainties” of the case.

There was limited distance between the edge of the concrete pad and the picnic table, making it difficult to walk, the lawsuit claims.

All picnic tables at Castaic Lake have a similar distance from the edge of the concrete pad, according to the county’s action plan regarding the lawsuit.

The table and concrete pad where the incident occurred have been scheduled to be removed.

After an investigation, no administrative violations were found.

A memo will be sent to county employees to remind them to get needed approval for all future construction projects.