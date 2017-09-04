County to settle for $650,000 for trip and fall accident at Castaic Lake

By Gina Ender

Last update: 3 hours ago

The Castaic Lake Recreation Area. Dan Watson / The Signal

An alleged trip and fall accident at the Castaic Lake Recreation Area will result in $650,000 for the plaintiff, according to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors agenda set for Tuesday.

In July 2012, 78-year-old Emma Hakobyan claimed to have suffered injuries from tripping on the edge of a concrete pad in the picnic area when she stood up from a picnic table at Castaic Lake.

The County Claims Board recommended the Board of Supervisors authorize a full settlement “due to the risks and uncertainties” of the case.

There was limited distance between the edge of the concrete pad and the picnic table, making it difficult to walk, the lawsuit claims.

All picnic tables at Castaic Lake have a similar distance from the edge of the concrete pad, according to the county’s action plan regarding the lawsuit.

The table and concrete pad where the incident occurred have been scheduled to be removed.

After an investigation, no administrative violations were found.

A memo will be sent to county employees to remind them to get needed approval for all future construction projects.

Click here to post a comment

County to settle for $650,000 for trip and fall accident at Castaic Lake

3 hours ago
1 Comment
Gina Ender
The Castaic Lake Recreation Area. Dan Watson / The Signal

An alleged trip and fall accident at the Castaic Lake Recreation Area will result in $650,000 for the plaintiff, according to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors agenda set for Tuesday.

In July 2012, 78-year-old Emma Hakobyan claimed to have suffered injuries from tripping on the edge of a concrete pad in the picnic area when she stood up from a picnic table at Castaic Lake.

The County Claims Board recommended the Board of Supervisors authorize a full settlement “due to the risks and uncertainties” of the case.

There was limited distance between the edge of the concrete pad and the picnic table, making it difficult to walk, the lawsuit claims.

All picnic tables at Castaic Lake have a similar distance from the edge of the concrete pad, according to the county’s action plan regarding the lawsuit.

The table and concrete pad where the incident occurred have been scheduled to be removed.

After an investigation, no administrative violations were found.

A memo will be sent to county employees to remind them to get needed approval for all future construction projects.

About the author

View All Posts
Gina Ender

Gina Ender

Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.

  • Richard Slechta

    This has got to be a joke. Where were her relatives/friends to help her negotiate the treacherous picnic area at Castaic Lake? The County Board of Supervisors should hire some less expensive attorneys to fight this kind of abuse.

    I hope you enjoy the money you stole from needed programs.