Couple found murdered in Piru home

By Jim Holt

A man and a woman found dead inside their Piru home Tuesday has left deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office busy trying to figure out what happened.

Deputies responded to reports of a double homicide inside a home on the 4000 block of Citrus View Drive in Piru about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

A man and a woman were found dead Monday inside their Piru home after deputies were called to the residence by a concerned family member, he said in his release.

“Deputies arrived at the home in the 4000-block of Citrus View Drive at 2:20 pm and found the bodies of the couple who had sustained fatal injuries,” the release reads.

Investigators spent hours at the home collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses in an attempt to identify potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Carlos Macias at 805-384-4761.

Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 reward for information, which leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the person responsible for this crime.

The caller may remain anonymous.

The call is not recorded. Call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

