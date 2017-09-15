Early morning crashes slow Friday commute

By Jim Holt

Morning commuters encountered heavy traffic in and around the Santa Clarita Valley Friday as law enforcement and highway work crews cleaned up from early morning crashes.

Traffic slowed around Castaic as crews continued to mop up from a crash that sent a large barrel of honey onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 5.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. when at least two, possibly three vehicles, hit a spilled barrel of honey on the northbound lanes of I-5 about five miles north of Lake Hughes Road.

The sticky mess prompted the California Highway Patrol to shut down all but the fast lane of the northbound interstate.

The lane closures frustrated some motorists who reportedly began exiting the freeway the wrong way onto Hasley Canyon Road.

Commuters southbound on I-5 encountered further delays and stoppages as a result of a fatal crash in the San Fernando Valley.

The fatal crash happened at 3:08 a.m. on Osborne Street at the southbound lanes of I-5, south of Highway 118, a CHP Officer told The Signal Friday morning.

Lanes of the interstate were shut down as CHP began their investigation into the fatal crash.

