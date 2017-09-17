An Evening Under the Stars: SCV comes together for 24th annual fundraiser

By Nikolas Samuels

When Holly Cordova’s son, Tyler, had to be rushed to the hospital immediately when he was diagnosed with cancer—the Michael Hoefflin Foundation was there for them.

Someone came to the hospital with a bag that said Michael Hoefflin on the side. It contained a blanket, teddy bear, toiletries and a variety of items families don’t realize they’ll need when rushing to the hospital.

“It was such a god send for us,” said Holly, who is now the co-chair of the foundation. “Once we got out of the hospital, I knew who to call when we needed some more help.”

Tyler has now been cancer free for seven years. His family was just one of many that have benefited from the emotional and financial support the Michael Hoefflin Foundation offers.

In honor of those struggling families, and to raise funds, the foundation hosted its 24th annual An Evening Under the Stars at Mann Biomedical Park in Valencia. Around 550 people gathered for diner, auctions, live music and much more in support of the foundation.

“The goal is to help educate our guests as to really what we do and why we exist and then reach out to them and ask them for help to raise funds,” said Chris Hoefflin, the founder of the non-profit organization.

The attendees were enthusiastic to be there supporting a good cause, such as Tony Watson. For 15 years, he has attended the event in order to help struggling families. He has two teenage children himself and can’t even imagine what these families have to go through.

“Your heart just goes out to a family that has to go through a situation where any child’s in need,” he said. “If there was a cause to give to, it would be to battle pediatric cancer.”

Watson was just one of hundreds who were present to support the foundation. Jill Friedman has also attended the event for 10 years and says one thing keeps bringing her back—the kids.

“This is (Michael Hoefflin’s) legacy and we should be supporting his legacy and all the kids after him,” she said.