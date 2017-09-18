Fair Oaks principal, assistant principal get pied

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Friday, elementary school students at Fair Oaks Ranch Community School pie their principal, Julie McBride, and assistant principal, Alan Reinstein, in the face as part of the school’s Apex Fun Run.

The Apex Fun Run promotes leadership and fitness while encouraging the community to make an investment in their schools. As a result of raising the most money, students were able to throw shaving cream pies at McBride and Reinstein during the morning on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.