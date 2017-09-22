Former probation officer sentenced to 364 days for inappropriate touching

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A former Los Angeles County probation officer was sentenced to one year less a day this week after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching two girls at a youth camp in Santa Clarita.

On Wednesday, Oscar David Calderon Jr., 33, entered his plea to two felony counts of assault under the color of authority.

“He was sentenced to 364 days in county jail and placed on formal probation for five years,” Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the defendant also was ordered to stay away from all victims while he is on probation, Risling wrote in a news release.

Deputy District Attorney Ann Marie Wise of the Justice System Integrity Division prosecuted the case.

Calderon, a deputy probation officer for about nine years who has since resigned, worked at Camp Scudder in Santa Clarita beginning in 2014.

He made sexual overtures to some of the teenage girls at the camp and inappropriately touched two of them.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt