Geology and live animals enamor residents at Valencia Library

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 2 mins ago

Rocks.

People see them everywhere and they are among the most regular features on the planet.

Although, rocks offer a variety of fascinating features that can entice people of all ages.

As a result, The Valencia Library held its first ever Discover Day on Saturday where families came and learned about the geology of Vasquez Rocks.

“The goal is…to get the kids excited about rocks, minerals (and) what they’re made out of,” said Jonathan Numer, the grounds maintenance worker at Vasquez Rocks.

Rocks were not the only item on the agenda—a representative from Placerita Canyon Nature Center was also expected to come out to the library Saturday afternoon to show off some live animals.

Some of the attendees were more enthusiastic to see live animals than rocks such as 4-year-old Eliot Ibrahim. His dad, Alan, had a hard time getting Eliot to focus on the geology show when they were live animals coming to the library.

“We came out to see the animals,” said Alan.

During the geology presentation, people passed out a variety of rocks, enamored by both their aesthetic beauty and unique features.

In case you missed this year’s Discover Day, Librarian Michael Bozyk hopes to have more in the future.

“The libraries are always looking for ideas to inspire people,” he said.