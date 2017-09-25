Homicide detectives arrest one in strangulation death

By Jim Holt

Homicide detectives investigating the strangulation death of a man whose body was found in a home near Valencia Glen Park Sunday afternoon arrested a 21-year-old man early Monday.

Christian Ortiz was arrested about 3 a.m. Monday on suspicion of murder, Lt. Rodney Moore, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau told The Signal Monday.

“We are not confirming the name of the deceased person at this time,” Moore said. “We have arrested another individual for murder.

“The murder victim is an unidentified murder victim right now,” he said.

Homicide detectives began probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a male adult that occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at the 23600 block of Via Valer.

Based on interviews and evidence at the location, it was determined that the unidentified victim died at the hands of another and the suspect was responsible for his death, according to a LASD news release issued Sunday.

“The suspect, Christian Ortiz, a male Hispanic adult has been booked for murder. At this time we are not revealing the motive for the crime,” the news release reads.

The cause of death is believed to be strangulation.

Ortiz remains in custody, Moore said, with bail set at $1 million.

He is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court.

Meanwhile, investigators with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner are trying to reach the next of kin for a man whose body was found Sunday, spokesman Ed Winter told The Signal Monday.

Although the deceased man has not been identified by officials investigating the death, friends began mourning the death Sunday of 20-year-old Brayan “Brian” Jose Rodriguez, of Valencia, who was reported missing Friday.

In the search to find the missing man, The Signal interviewed Ortiz on the weekend about Rodriguez.

A search party of 30 people assembled on Sunday morning and spread out across the Santa Clarita Valley.

Heading the search efforts for Brayan on behalf of his mother, is Darlene Ocasek, a friend of the Rodriguez family.

Rodriguez was set to check in at the University of California San Diego on Saturday, but failed to do so.

Friends of Rodriguez began raising money for his funeral on the fundraising site GoFundme.

Andro Hollaander, of Valencia, who is collecting funds for the Rodriguez family, posted a tribute that reads:

“College of the Canyons lost an incredible person last week. Brayan was remarkably intelligent, caring, funny, humble, thoughtful, and giving. Please consider donating towards his funerary costs at this GoFundMe.

“All proceeds will go directly to his family for funerary costs. Donating will help his grieving family during their time of need and will ease their financial burden.

“Your tribute to the Brayan means an enormous lot to his family and the community that lost him last week. Brian touched many lives and many hearts over his years at College of the Canyons.

“Let us show our support for him and the countless individuals whose lives he touched over the years.”

