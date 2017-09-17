LARC Ranch gets its groove on at annual fundraiser

By Nikolas Samuels

Since 1959, the Los Angeles Residential Community Foundation (LARC) has supplied and cared for individuals that have developmental disabilities, focusing on adults and the elderly.

Although, Sunday was a special day for LARC Ranch residents and guests. Some 500 people gathered at the ranch for their annual fundraiser in support of all the services the foundation offers.

“The money goes to our people, all their needs, to everything that we do for them and it’s a wonderful, wonderful time,” said Kathy Sturkey, the executive director of LARC Ranch.

People danced the afternoon away as they ate In-N-Out burger and played carnival games.

One such resident was Heather Roach, who has attended the fundraiser four times.

Roach feels that LARC Ranch has been incredibly important to her. She was all smiles at the fundraiser as she stood next to her boyfriend who she met at the ranch as well.

“I like to have fun and I enjoy the food and I enjoy the drinks and I enjoy dancing,” she said.

Roach says she has found happiness at the ranch.

The potential to help adults like Roach is exactly why everyone gathered in support of the foundation, such as Brad Daley.

This was his first time at the fundraiser and he was proud to be there.

“It’s wonderful, I was surprised how beautiful it is here, you really feel like you’re out in the country,” he said.

The foundation was hoping to raise $500,000 from this year’s fundraiser.