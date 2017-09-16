Man dies of suspected heroin overdose in Canyon Country

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 5 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sheriff’s deputies found a man passed out with a syringe and packaging consistent with heroin nearby after they responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. Friday night on the 17000 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.

“There was some packaging there next to the individual that is consistent with heroin use,” said Lt. Leo Bauer with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Paramedics and deputies responded to the location after the roommate came home and found the individual unresponsive.

“The deputy applied Narcan to the individual and started CPR,” said Bauer. “But it was unsuccessful.”

The 39-year-old male was announced dead on arrival. A toxicology report and investigation will still be administered to confirm the cause of death.