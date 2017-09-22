McBean Parkway pedestrian bridge to reopen

By Gina Ender

The newly remodeled pedestrian bridge on McBean Parkway will make its debut this weekend, the city announced on Friday.

Located between Arroyo Park Drive and Gamble House Court near Valencia Summit Park, the reconstructed bridge will be open again to walkers, joggers and runners.

The bridge has been under construction since June when the city tore down the decaying timber bridge to make way for the pre-fabricated steel truss bridge to take its place.

“The project is part of the city’s commitment to sustaining public infrastructure and results in a safer and sturdier bridge for pedestrians crossing this portion of McBean Parkway,” the city said in a statement.

For more on the bridge reconstruction, contact Assistant Engineer Julia Regan at (661) 255-4301.