Motorcyclist hurt in Stevenson Ranch crash

By Jim Holt

Last update: 2 mins ago

A collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Stevenson Ranch Wednesday sent one injured motorcyclist to the hospital.

The crash happened shortly after 1:35 p.m. Wednesday on Pico Canyon Road near Chiquella Lane and the Interstate 5 ramp.

“This came in as a vehicle versus motorcycle, on the ramp,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

“We transported one patient to the hospital,” she said.

