Motorcyclist hurt in Stevenson Ranch crash
By Jim Holt
Last update: 2 mins ago
A collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Stevenson Ranch Wednesday sent one injured motorcyclist to the hospital.
The crash happened shortly after 1:35 p.m. Wednesday on Pico Canyon Road near Chiquella Lane and the Interstate 5 ramp.
“This came in as a vehicle versus motorcycle, on the ramp,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.
“We transported one patient to the hospital,” she said.
