Multiple power outages in Saugus on Sunday

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 1 min ago

Saugus had multiple power outages on Sunday afternoon near Copper Hill, according to the SoCal Edison website.

The first came at 5:44 p.m. and the second at 6:07 p.m.

The outages are reported to have affected several thousand customers in the Saugus area.

Edison is investigating the cause.