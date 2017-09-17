Multiple power outages in Saugus on Sunday

By Christian Monterrosa

File Photo: Homes as seen from Pacific Crest Park in Saugus in 2015.

Saugus had multiple power outages on Sunday afternoon near Copper Hill, according to the SoCal Edison website.

The first came at 5:44 p.m. and the second at 6:07 p.m.

The outages are reported to have affected several thousand customers in the Saugus area.

Edison is investigating the cause.

 

 

Christian Monterrosa

Christian Monterrosa