Multiple power outages in Saugus on Sunday
By Christian Monterrosa
Last update: 1 min ago
Saugus had multiple power outages on Sunday afternoon near Copper Hill, according to the SoCal Edison website.
The first came at 5:44 p.m. and the second at 6:07 p.m.
The outages are reported to have affected several thousand customers in the Saugus area.
Edison is investigating the cause.
Saugus had multiple power outages on Sunday afternoon near Copper Hill, according to the SoCal Edison website.
The first came at 5:44 p.m. and the second at 6:07 p.m.
The outages are reported to have affected several thousand customers in the Saugus area.
Edison is investigating the cause.
You must be logged in to post a comment.