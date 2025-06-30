Trump calls for Gaza cease-fire deal 

By Aldgra Fredly

Contributing Writer

President Donald Trump on Sunday pushed for a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, as the Israeli military warned of an intensifying offensive in several Gaza neighborhoods and ordered mass evacuations.

“Make the deal in Gaza. Get the hostages back!!!” Trump wrote in all-caps on his Truth Social platform.

Palestinian civilians have been urged to evacuate Gaza City and the Jabalia area. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that the military will operate with “extreme force” in those areas and that the operation will escalate and extend westward.

Adraee called on Gazan civilians to immediately evacuate southward toward the Al-Mawasi region, warning them to stay clear of dangerous zones, where the IDF is targeting to eliminate terrorist capabilities.

At least 88 people were killed and 365 injured by Israeli strikes in the 24 hours prior to the publication of this story, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not distinguish between civilians and terrorists in counts. It has stated that Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza has led to more than 56,500 deaths to date.

The figures have not been independently verified.

Trump stated on Saturday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “in the process of negotiating a deal with Hamas” that would include the release of the remaining hostages taken during the terrorist group’s attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

He did not provide details on the alleged talks. Trump has previously said that he expects Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire deal “within the next week,” citing his discussion with some of the individuals involved in the mediation efforts.

However, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Merdawi accused Netanyahu of stalling progress on the deal, alleging that the Israeli leader was pushing for a temporary agreement that would only secure the release of 10 hostages. About 50 hostages remain, with less than half believed to be alive.

In response, Netanyahu’s spokesperson, Omer Dostri, said that “Hamas was the only obstacle to ending the war,” without directly addressing Merdawi’s claim.

The Trump administration has been working to secure a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. On May 31, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, urged Hamas to accept a proposed framework as the basis for proximity talks that he said could pave the way for a 60-day pause in the ongoing war.

The proposal would involve Hamas releasing 10 living Israeli hostages and the remains of 18 deceased hostages. In exchange, Israel would release 125 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,111 Palestinian detainees arrested following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack. Israel approved the U.S. proposal.

Hamas responded with a counterproposal, offering to agree to a permanent cease-fire if Israeli forces fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip and allow unimpeded humanitarian aid access. The agreement would also involve the release of 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 more, in exchange for “an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners.”

Witkoff said that Hamas’ response was “totally unacceptable” and that it “only takes us backward.”

The IDF launched its military operation in Gaza after Hamas-led terrorists carried out widespread attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. More than 1,100 people were killed, thousands were injured, and 250 were taken hostage during that attack at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.