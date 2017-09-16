Oktoberfest kicks off in Santa Clarita

By Christian Monterrosa

Beer enthusiasts welcomed the first official day of Oktoberfest in Valencia on Saturday with the help of a local microbrewery.

The Pocock Brewing Company, a family started brewing establishment in Santa Clarita, celebrated the start of Oktoberfest at their Valencia location with the second annual “Pococktoberfest.”

Complete with a beer garden and food trucks, the brewery invited hundreds of SCV residents to drink beer and listen to live music.

The event is the latest in a recent boom of beer culture in the SCV. Last week, the Pocock Brewing Company served beer at the Give a Dog a Beer Festival and is followed by several other beer festivals and tastings in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Almost two years ago, Todd Tisdell and his brother-in-law set out to be different than other micro breweries.

“We all brew beer and the process is relatively the same, but our recipes are different,” said Tisdell.

He described their brewery as an “English heritage brewery with a west coast influence.” Pocock Brewery crafts beers like malts and scotch ales, but aims to put a west coast spin on them with original brews like their “Pococktoberfest” beer and “Mammas Cookies.”

When asked what his long term goals for the microbrewery are, Tisdell said, “Same thing we do every night Pinky. Try to take over the world.”