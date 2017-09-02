One acre fire burns Wiley Canyon

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 17 mins ago

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

A one acre fire sprung up in Wiley Canyon on Saturday at around 3 p.m.

Firefighters and one helicopter quickly responded to the flames and promptly stopped all forward progress within an hour.

The flames ignited between Calgrove Blvd and the 5 Freeway and have since been completely extinguished.

Click here to post a comment

One acre fire burns Wiley Canyon

17 mins ago
1 Comment
Christian Monterrosa
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

A one acre fire sprung up in Wiley Canyon on Saturday at around 3 p.m.

Firefighters and one helicopter quickly responded to the flames and promptly stopped all forward progress within an hour.

The flames ignited between Calgrove Blvd and the 5 Freeway and have since been completely extinguished.

About the author

View All Posts
Christian Monterrosa

Christian Monterrosa

  • Shanequa

    thank you for informing the public. you are so great.