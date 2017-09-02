One acre fire burns Wiley Canyon
By Christian Monterrosa
A one acre fire sprung up in Wiley Canyon on Saturday at around 3 p.m.
Firefighters and one helicopter quickly responded to the flames and promptly stopped all forward progress within an hour.
The flames ignited between Calgrove Blvd and the 5 Freeway and have since been completely extinguished.
