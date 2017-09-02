One acre fire burns Wiley Canyon

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 17 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A one acre fire sprung up in Wiley Canyon on Saturday at around 3 p.m.

Firefighters and one helicopter quickly responded to the flames and promptly stopped all forward progress within an hour.

The flames ignited between Calgrove Blvd and the 5 Freeway and have since been completely extinguished.