UPDATE: One injured in fall from ladder at CalArts

By Jim Holt

Last update: 9 mins ago

California institute of arts photo - southern california news
California Institute of the Arts.

A man was injured and taken to the hospital Friday after he fell off a  a ladder at the California Institute of the Arts shortly before noon.

“He was transported to the nearest trauma center,” Inspector Richard Licon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Information about the the patient’s identity including his age was not disclosed.

The emergency call was received at the Fire Department’s communications center at 11:44 a.m.

“The call came in as an injury from a fall,” a second Fire Department spokesman said. “This was a patient who fell off a ladder and landed on the concrete.”

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 11:50 a.m., he said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Click here to post a comment

UPDATE: One injured in fall from ladder at CalArts

9 mins ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt
California institute of arts photo - southern california news
California Institute of the Arts.

A man was injured and taken to the hospital Friday after he fell off a  a ladder at the California Institute of the Arts shortly before noon.

“He was transported to the nearest trauma center,” Inspector Richard Licon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Information about the the patient’s identity including his age was not disclosed.

The emergency call was received at the Fire Department’s communications center at 11:44 a.m.

“The call came in as an injury from a fall,” a second Fire Department spokesman said. “This was a patient who fell off a ladder and landed on the concrete.”

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 11:50 a.m., he said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt