UPDATE: One injured in fall from ladder at CalArts

One injured in fall from ladder at CalArts

By Jim Holt

Last update: 9 mins ago

A man was injured and taken to the hospital Friday after he fell off a a ladder at the California Institute of the Arts shortly before noon.

“He was transported to the nearest trauma center,” Inspector Richard Licon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Information about the the patient’s identity including his age was not disclosed.

The emergency call was received at the Fire Department’s communications center at 11:44 a.m.

“The call came in as an injury from a fall,” a second Fire Department spokesman said. “This was a patient who fell off a ladder and landed on the concrete.”

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 11:50 a.m., he said.

