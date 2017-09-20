One treated for smoke inhalation at Saugus oven fire

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 hour ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken by ambulance to the hospital Wednesday morning following an apartment fire in Saugus.

Fire broke out inside a ground floor apartment of a two-story apartment complex on Sandpiper Place near Rainbow Glen Drive, prompting nearby tenants to report it to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters arriving at the complex found smoke coming from a ground floor apartment.

“This, initially, came in as an apartment fire when smoke was seen coming from a downstairs apartment,” a Fire Department spokesman said.

Firefighters quickly determined the fire was an oven fire which appeared to be out upon their arrival.

An ambulance was called for a person suffering from smoke inhalation.

That person was treated and taken to the hospital, the Fire Department spokesman said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt