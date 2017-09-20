One treated for smoke inhalation at Saugus oven fire
By Jim Holt
Last update:1 hour ago
A person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken by ambulance to the hospital Wednesday morning following an apartment fire in Saugus.
Fire broke out inside a ground floor apartment of a two-story apartment complex on Sandpiper Place near Rainbow Glen Drive, prompting nearby tenants to report it to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Firefighters arriving at the complex found smoke coming from a ground floor apartment.
“This, initially, came in as an apartment fire when smoke was seen coming from a downstairs apartment,” a Fire Department spokesman said.
Firefighters quickly determined the fire was an oven fire which appeared to be out upon their arrival.
An ambulance was called for a person suffering from smoke inhalation.
That person was treated and taken to the hospital, the Fire Department spokesman said.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
on Twitter @jamesarthurholt
Click here to post a comment
One treated for smoke inhalation at Saugus oven fire
A person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken by ambulance to the hospital Wednesday morning following an apartment fire in Saugus.
Fire broke out inside a ground floor apartment of a two-story apartment complex on Sandpiper Place near Rainbow Glen Drive, prompting nearby tenants to report it to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Firefighters arriving at the complex found smoke coming from a ground floor apartment.
“This, initially, came in as an apartment fire when smoke was seen coming from a downstairs apartment,” a Fire Department spokesman said.
Firefighters quickly determined the fire was an oven fire which appeared to be out upon their arrival.
An ambulance was called for a person suffering from smoke inhalation.
That person was treated and taken to the hospital, the Fire Department spokesman said.
You must be logged in to post a comment.