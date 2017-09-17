Person allegedly collides with three parked cars, pedestrian in hit and run

By Nikolas Samuels

A person was allegedly involved with a hit and run incident early Sunday morning after their vehicle collided with three parked cars and a pedestrian.

Officials responded around 1:12 a.m. after the dark blue Chrysler 300 left the scene, heading east on Soledad Canyon Road. The collision happened near the 27000 block of Sierra Highway, just south of Soledad Canyon Road. The struck female was right beside the parked cars when it happened.

She called 911 immediately after the collision and the responding ambulance saw the Chrysler flee the scene.

“The ambulance actually saw him turn and go eastbound on Soledad Canyon,” said Sgt. Dan Dantice with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The pedestrian did not require transport to the hospital and left the scene on her own accord.

“They just weren’t injured enough (or) they may have said I decline medical treatment, they’ll seek their own,” said Supervisor Cheryl Sims with L.A. County Fire.

Officials were unable to say the gender or age of the suspect.

“No body got a good look,” said Dantice.

The suspect vehicle has front damage on it.